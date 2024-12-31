Catholic World News

White House releases strategy to counter Islamophobia, anti-Arab hate

December 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The White House has released a 67-page US National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Hate. The document’s authors briefly referred to the plight of Arab-American Christians who are victims of hate crimes.

“Today, more Arab Americans identify as Christian — including from the Protestant, Catholic, and Orthodox traditions — than as Muslim,” according to the document. “Both Muslims and Arabs as well as other religious and ethnic communities are impacted by Islamophobia, which is hate, discrimination, or bias directed at Muslims or those perceived to be Muslim.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

