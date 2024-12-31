Catholic World News

USCCB president pays tribute to President Carter’s work on behalf of peace

December 31, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, recalled President Jimmy Carter’s work on behalf of peace, in a brief statement following the former president’s death.

“On behalf of my brother bishops, we join in mourning the passing of former President Jimmy Carter,” he said. “His lifelong work on behalf of peace among nations will continue to serve as an inspiration for a world in need of peacemakers. I pray for the repose of his soul and the comfort of his family.”

Pope Francis also sent his condolences to President Carter’s family.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!