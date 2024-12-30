Catholic World News

Pope sends condolences on death of Jimmy Carter

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a message of condolence on the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, lauding the American leader’s “firm motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace between peoples, the defense of human rights and the welfare of the poor and those in need.”

