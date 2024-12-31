Catholic World News

Vatican Mass for 2nd anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s death

December 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, celebrated Mass in the crypt of St. Peter’s Basilica on December 31 for the second anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s death.

“It is a very beautiful coincidence that the liturgy of our Church on New Year’s Eve provides for the prologue of the Gospel of John,” Cardinal Koch preached. “Joseph Ratzinger—Benedict XVI—reflected on it throughout his life and unveiled it for us.”

“In his theological thinking, he always started from the Word of God as it is laid down in Sacred Scripture and as it follows the path through history in the Tradition of the Church,” he continued. “In the Word of the living God, he found the truth that people long for in the depths of their hearts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

