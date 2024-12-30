Catholic World News

Vatican official explains Jubilee indulgences

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Krzysztof Józef Nykiel, the regent of the Apostolic Penitentiary, explained the indulgences available during the Jubilee Year in an interview with Vatican News.

“An indulgence is the tangible manifestation of God’s mercy, which transcends and transforms the limits of human justice,” the bishop said. “An indulgence frees the heart from the burden of sin so that the redress can be made in full freedom.”

