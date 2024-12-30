Catholic World News

Cardinal-vicar opens Holy Door at St. John Lateran basilica

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Baldo Reina, the papal vicar for the Rome diocese, opened the Holy Door at St. John Lateran on December 29, formally inaugurating the Jubilee Year for the city of Rome.

Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri was in attendance at the liturgical ceremony, which was coupled with an outdoor celebration in the piazza in front of the basilica, which has been renovation and adorned with fountains for the Jubilee Year.

St. John Lateran basilica is the official cathedral of the Rome diocese and the seat of the Bishop of Rome.

