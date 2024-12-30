Catholic World News

13 Catholic missionaries killed in 2024

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Thirteen Catholic missionaries suffered violent death while working to spread the faith in the year 2024, the Fides news service reports.

In its annual accounting of missionary deaths, Fides listed eight priests and five lay mission workers. That total for the year brings the overall number of missionaries killed since 2000 to 608.

African produced the greatest number of missionary deaths, with six. The Americas (which are treated as a single continent in the Fides accounting) saw five missionaries killed, while Europe had two.

