Catholic World News

Canadian group that pushed for euthanasia now warns of abuses

December 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An organization that was once instrumental in the acceptance of physician-assisted suicide in Canada is now warning of widespread abuses in the process.

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA), whose lawsuit led to a court decision striking down a ban on the practice, has acknowledged that many people are being euthanized without clear evidence of having made an informed decision. LIz Hughes, the executive director of the BCCLA, said that the government “must put in place, actively review, and enforce appropriate safeguards to ensure that people are making this decision freely.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!