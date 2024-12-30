Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops, in Jubilee message, pray for ‘the ability to hope again’

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land has issued a message for the 2025 jubilee year.

The message, entitled “Hope Does Not Disappoint,” echoes some of the themes of Spes Non Confundit, the Pope’s bull of indiction for the jubilee year.

“After briefly reflecting on the meaning of this Jubilee that reopens our hearts to the hope that does not confuse, deceive or disappoint, we want to invite all of you, brothers and sisters of the Holy Land, to live intensely this Jubilee year, to participate in the pastoral and spiritual initiatives that will be proposed in your respective communities,” the prelates wrote in their message, published on December 27.

“We ask the Lord for the ability to hope again, precisely because the times in which we find ourselves living demand a supplement of hope in order to be lived in fidelity to the Lord and in love for our brothers and sisters,” they added, before encouraging the faithful to pray the traditional Act of Hope.

