In BBC radio message, Pope Francis pays tribute to Chesterton

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has recorded the “Thought for the Day” on the BBC Radio 4 program.

In his audio message, the Pope called for hope and kindness and paid tribute to the English Catholic writer G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936).

“I hope that during this Jubilee, we practice kindness as a form of love to connect with others,” the Pope said on the program, which aired on December 28.

“The great British writer G.K. Chesterton,” he added, “wisely invites us to take the elements of life with gratitude and not for granted.”

