Catholic World News

Papal prayer for South Korean aviation disaster victims, families in war-torn areas

December 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Hours after a South Korean aviation disaster that left 179 dead, Pope Francis said, “My thoughts turn to the many families in South Korea who are mourning today.”

“I join in prayer for the survivors and for the departed,” he continued.

Speaking at the conclusion of his December 29 Angelus address, Pope Francis added:

And let us also pray for the families who are suffering because of wars: in tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, Sudan, North Kivu: let us pray for all these families caught up in war.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!