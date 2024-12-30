Catholic World News

Pope says family, cell of society, is a ‘precious treasure’ that deserves support and protection

December 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his December 29 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis offered a “special greeting to the families present here, and to those connected from home via the media.”

“The family is the cell of society; it is a precious treasure to support and protect,” he added.

