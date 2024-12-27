Catholic World News

New Zealand sees jump in abortion rate

December 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Official statistics released by the government of New Zealand during Christmas week (perhaps to minimize public notice) show a 15% increase in the number of abortion for 2023, with 22% of all pregnancies ending in abortion.

The statistics show a 67% increase in the number of late-term abortions (in the 20th week of pregnancy or later), and a surge in the number of “adverse outcomes” reported for the mothers.

The government also reports that 60% of the women who sought abortions were not using any other form of contraception.

