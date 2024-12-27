Catholic World News

Norwegian bishop to host series on Desert Fathers

December 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Erik Varden of Trondheim, Norway will host a podcast series on “The Desert Fathers in a Year,” in cooperation with EWTN and Exodus 90.

In the series, which will launch on January 1, Bishop Varden—a convert to Catholicism who became a Trappist monk and was ordained as a bishop in 2020—will introduce his audience to the early Christian monastic tradition, which he describes as “a laboratory for Christian faith and practice.”

Bishop Varden has attracted a wide audience for his reflections, available in English on his Coran Fratribus site.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!