Catholic World News

Pope to visit Ukraine in 2025?

December 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Ukrainska Pravda

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine in 2025, the Kyiv-based Ukrainska Pravda has reported.

Ukrainska Pravda cited a statement by Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who said in a radio interview, “There is no set time [for the visit] yet, but Pope Francis sometimes likes to make surprises. He may announce his visit literally a month before deciding to go to Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!