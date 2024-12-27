Catholic World News

32 million pilgrims expected for Jubilee; Rome’s residents lament soaring rental costs

December 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The the 2025 jubilee year is expected to attract 32 million pilgrims to Rome, leading to soaring rental costs and some evictions.

“Not so long ago, Rome stood out among Western Europe’s capitals as relatively affordable,” the New York Times reported. “But with the Jubilee looming, rental prices increased up to 20% in a year in some areas, and the stock of available rentals dropped by up to 35%.”

