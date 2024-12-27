Catholic World News

Caritas launches debt-relief campaign

December 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, has launched “Turn Debt into Hope,” a campaign for the 2025 jubilee year that calls for the “immediate cancellation and restructuring of unjust and unsustainable debts—without imposing harmful economic conditions that fall on the poorest.”

“Debt is not just an economic burden—it is a moral crisis,” said Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, SVD, of Tokyo, president of Caritas. “The Jubilee tradition calls us to act with compassion, restoring hope to those oppressed by debt. As we enter the Jubilee year, we must transform debt into opportunities for justice and renewal.”

In Spes Non Confundit, his bull of indiction for the 2025 jubilee year, Pope Francis appealed for debt forgiveness for poorer nations (n. 16). In doing so, the Pontiff echoed a call made by Pope St. John Paul II for debt cancellation in the 2000 jubilee year (Tertio Millennio Adveniente, n. 51).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!