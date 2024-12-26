Catholic World News

Persecution continues today, Pope notes on feast of St. Stephen

December 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus audience on December 26, the feast of St. Stephen, Pope Francis observed that Christians continue to die for proclaiming the Gospel message.

“Unfortunately, even today there are, in various parts of the world, many men and women who are persecuted, at times even to death, because of the Gospel,” the Pontiff said.

The martyr’s motivation, the Pope continued, is “to make everyone participants in the gift of salvation.” He challenged the members of his audience to ask themselves: “Do I feel the desire for all to know God and for all to be saved?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!