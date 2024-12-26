Catholic World News

Vatican has no mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, says Ukrainian Catholic leader

December 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in an interview that the Vatican is not acting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

“The Vatican is not performing any mediating mission, and no one has asked for such a mission,” he said in an interview, in which he clarified that Vatican diplomatic efforts have a humanitarian purpose, such as the release of prisoners.

