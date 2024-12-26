Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop defends priest after 10 killed in stampede

December 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, came to the defense of the parish priest and others at a parish where ten were killed in a stampede during the distribution of food to the hungry.

“This incident has left the archdiocese and the parish community in profound grief,” the prelate wrote in his Christmas message. “The detention of our priest as well as some officials of our church and the threat to slam us with criminal charges is to say the least, uninspiring, unfriendly and a misplaced zeal, and one wonders what purpose these were meant to serve.”

