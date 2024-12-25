Catholic World News

Pope Francis issues Christmas message

December 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Wishing everyone a “a serene and blessed Christmas,” Pope Francis celebrates the joy of this day on which we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus, “the mystery that never ceases to amaze and move us.”

