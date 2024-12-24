Catholic World News

Merry Christmas from Catholic World News!

December 24, 2024

The editors of Catholic World News (CWN) extend to all our readers our prayerful best wishes for a happy and blessed Christmas.

CWN will not carry headline news stories on Christmas Day, barring unexpected developments. But we will post links to the Pope’s public audience on Christmas day and his Urbi et Orbi blessing.

