Catholic World News

Pope opens Holy Door, begins Jubilee Year

December 24, 2024

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s basilica on Christmas Eve, formally beginning the Jubilee Year that will last through the feast of the Epiphany in 2026.

“This is the season of hope,” the Pontiff said, “in which we are invited to rediscover the joy of meeting the Lord.” He called for “the transformation of the world, so that this year may truly become a time of jubilation.”

In his homily at the Mass for Christmas Night, the Pope said: “If God can visit us, even when our hearts seem like a lowly manger, we can truly say: Hope is not dead; hope is alive and it embraces our lives forever.”

The Pope is scheduled to open a holy door at a prison in Rome on December 26. Then he will open the holy doors at the other great basilicas of Rome: St. John Lateran on December 29, St. Mary Major on January 1 (the feast of the Mother of God), and St. Paul Outside the Walls on January 5.

