Pray for the Middle East, Cardinal Zuppi writes in Italian bishops’ Christmas message

December 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian bishops’ conference, called for prayers for Syria and the Holy Land in the bishops’ Christian message.

“We know the situation that several countries in the Middle East have been experiencing for some time now, as well as other places in the world that are often forgotten,” said Cardinal Zuppi, joined by Archbishop Giuseppe Baturi of Cagliari, the conference’s secretary general. “As we welcome the Lord who comes among us and contemplate the mystery of God made flesh, our thoughts and prayers turn precisely to the deep pain that is tearing entire nations apart.”

“At the Christmas Eve Mass we will hear again the words of Isaiah: ‘The people who walked in darkness saw a great light; on those who dwelt in the land of darkness a light shone’” (Is 9:1), they continued, adding:

These are words that continue to sound like a wish that is still relevant. If there is no light, bewilderment and disorientation occur. Christ comes among us so that the Light may continue to shine, to shine in our hearts and among us, to encourage our being “artisans of peace.”

