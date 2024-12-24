Catholic World News

The shepherds of Bethlehem show us how to find hope, Jerusalem Patriarch says in Christmas message

December 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, emphasized in his Christmas message that “the shepherds of Bethlehem, as mentioned in the Gospel, indicate to us how to find hope.”

“The shepherds are told that the Savior is born for them, precisely for them,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said. “A Savior has come, and He has come for you. And for you, there is the sign of a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and laid in a manger.”

“His coming is not a generic one, meeting no one personally,” he continued. “He comes to meet each one personally, for this is salvation: a personal encounter, a real and living relationship.”

Cardinal Pizzaballa concluded:

Christmas is the time of choice, whether to set out on a journey toward the One who comes, or not. Even this Christmas, an opportunity is given to us, to make room for the One who cannot find a place, to discover, then, that He Himself is our way, our home, our good bread, our hope.

