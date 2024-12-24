Catholic World News

US bishops’ president welcomes President Biden’s commutation of death sentences

December 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement welcoming President Joe Biden’s commutation of 37 federal death sentences to life in prison.

Hailing the decision as “a significant step in advancing the cause of human dignity and respect for human life from womb to tomb in our nation,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services encouraged “all lawmakers to continue to work towards the total abolition of the death penalty, and to redirect the energy and resources that currently go towards executions to provide compassionate and professional assistance to the families of victims.”

“During this season of Advent when our Church prepares for the coming of our Lord, we pray for and encourage all elected leaders to similarly take bold actions to protect human life in all of its stages,” Archbishop Broglio added.

Pope Francis had appealed for the commutation in his December 8 Angelus address. The Pontiff and the president spoke by telephone on December 19.

