Papal message of sympathy after Magdeburg market attack

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence to Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the president of the Federal Republic of Germany, in the aftermath of the attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market that left at least five people dead and scored injured.

The Pope said that he had “learned with dismay” about the attack, and expressed his “sympathy for the pain of those affected.” He promised his prayers and offered his thanks to “all those who are working and support the victims at this difficult moment.”

