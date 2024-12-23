Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch visits Gaza—after Pope says he was blocked

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem, visited the Gaza Strip on December 22, celebrating Sunday Mass at the only Catholic Church in Gaza.

The Patriarch’s visit came a day after Pope Francis, in a meeting with leaders of the Roman Curia, had reported that Israeli officials had denied permission for the visit. The Pope’s protest drew an angry response from the Israeli embassy to the Vatican, saying that permission had never been denied.

While in Gaza the cardinal voiced his “anger and sorrow” over the destruction that he saw there.

