New online resource profiles papal candidates

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A new interactive web site, CollegeofCardinalsReport.com, offers profiles of members of the College of Cardinals, with a special focus on papabile, as a resource for anyone who wants to know the likely prospects for the next conclave.

The site enables visitors to research the background of the cardinals, and offers details on those who are considered likely candidates to become the next Pontiff—including their views on controversial issues.

The site—which is still under construction, with new profiles of cardinals being added—has been assembled by two respected Vatican journalists, Edward Pentin and Diane Montagna, who explain:

The College of Cardinals Report was created in response to requests from cardinals and others worldwide who want to know more about the Princes of the Church, any of whom could become the next pope. It aims to assist cardinals in their discernment and inform the media, Catholic faithful, and the public at large about potential papal candidates.

