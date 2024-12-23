Catholic World News

Papal tribute to bocce

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to bocce, the Italian bowling game, in a December 20 audience.

“I admit that I am fond of the game of bowls [i.e., bocce], for two reasons: the first, because it is a ‘poor’ sport, compared to those of the ‘stars’ with billionaire contracts,” the Pope told members of Italy’s bocce federation.

“I come to the second reason for my fondness for bowls: it is a sport that I associate with a certain type of sociality, of social friendship,” he continued. “It used to be very widespread in villages, in the rural world.”

The Pope recalled that “there were bowling greens everywhere, even in the parishes. It was a way of being together, of passing the time in company, a healthy and calm entertainment.”

Pope Francis welcomed the inclusion of women and the disabled in the sport, concluding, “You carry on this alternative sport compared to the big sports business machine, an inclusive sport, which still has the flavor of ‘play’ and good company.”

