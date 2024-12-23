Catholic World News

Advising Confession, Pope urges members of Roman Curia to bless, not speak ill of others

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his annual pre-Christmas meeting with the Roman Curia, Pope Francis delivered an address entitled “bless and do not curse” in which he emphasized that the path of humility lies in self-accusation.

“Learn the practice of self-accusation, as taught by the ancient spiritual masters, particularly Dorotheus of Gaza,” the Pope said on December 21. “Self-accusation is only a means, yet one that is essential. It is the basis for our being able to say ‘no’’ to individualism and ‘yes’ to the ecclesial spirit of community.”

The basis of self-accusation, the Pontiff explained, is inner abasement founded on the condescension of the Word of God. “To help us abase ourselves, we can to go to the Sacrament of Reconciliation. This will help us. Each of us can ask: when was the last time I went to Confession?”

“Blessed ourselves, let us bless others in turn,” the Pope continued, as he called on the members of the Roman Curia to be “artisans of blessing.” He concluded:

Dear friends, it is reassuring to think that through our daily work, especially that which is hidden, each of us can help bring God’s blessing into the world. Yet in this, we must be consistent: we cannot write blessings and then go on to ruin them by speaking ill of our brother or sister. So this is my wish: may the Lord, born for us in humility, help us always to be women and men of blessing.

