Pope deplores killing of civilians as he renews appeal for ceasefire in Ukraine, Gaza

December 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Angelus address on December 22, Pope Francis deplored the killing of civilians in Ukraine and Gaza, as he renewed his appeal for peace.

“Tormented Ukraine continues to be struck by attacks against the city, which at times damage schools, hospitals, and churches,” the Pope said on December 22. “May the weapons be silenced and Christmas carols resound!”

“Let us pray for a ceasefire on all war fronts, in Ukraine, the Holy Land, in all the Middle East and the entire world, at Christmas,” the Pope continued. “And with sorrow I think of Gaza, of so much cruelty; of the children machine-gunned, the bombing of schools and hospitals. So much cruelty!”

