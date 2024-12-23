Catholic World News

Papal prayer for calm in Mozambique

December 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appealed for calm in Mozambique (map) as the nation’s high court prepared to rule on a disputed presidential election.

“I follow with attention and concern the news from Mozambique, and I wish to reiterate my message of hope, peace and reconciliation to that beloved people,” the Pope said on December 22. “I pray that dialogue and the quest for the common good, supported by faith and good will, may prevail over mistrust and discord.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!