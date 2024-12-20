Catholic World News

Irish high court frees Enoch Burke for Christmas

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ireland’s High Court has ordered the release of Enoch Burke, the teacher who has been jailed since September for contempt of court after being barred from the classroom because he would not accept an order to address “trangender” students using their preferred pronouns.

But in allowing Burke to be home for Christmas, the court made it clear that he was not released from his contempt conviction. In fact Judge David Nolan, in his ruling, warned that Burke would be fined heavily if he violated the order to stay away from the school where he had taught, and insisted that the government should make provisions to attach his salary in order to collect outstanding fines for Burke’s “fruitless campaign of contempt.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

