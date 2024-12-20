Catholic World News

Biden administration: no prosecution for attacks on churches

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Although the number of attacks on churches has soared in recent months, the Biden administration has not prosecuted a single case, hearings by the House Judiciary Committee have confirmed.

The Freedom of Access to Clinics (FACE) legislation, which was passed in 1994 to safeguard abortion clinics, also included penalties for anyone who “intentionally damages or destroys the property of a place of religious worship.” But the Biden administration has not pursued church vandals under that law, despite hundreds of such incidents in the past year.

Congressman Chip Roy of Texas, the chairman of the House committee, noted that the Justice Department has brought FACE charges in 24 cases, of which only two involved attacks on pregnancy-help centers. “To this day,” he observed, “the FACE act has never been used in defense of a church since it was passed in 1994.”

