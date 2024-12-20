Catholic World News

AP story profiles young Catholic woman choosing religious life

December 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: An Associated Press story profiles a young woman who has entered religious life, and in the process notes the overall decline of women’s religious orders in the US.

Among American women in religious orders, only 1% are under the age of 30. The AP story notes: “That number has remained steady in the past decade but shows little signs of increasing.”

Most of the 500 communities of women religious in the US have 50 or fewer members. The overall number of women religious in the US peaked in 1965 at over 178,000; it is now under 40,000. although AP notes who are under the age of 30

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!