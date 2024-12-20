Catholic World News

Russian woman fined after sharing Vatican statement Dignitas Infinita

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Russian woman has been fined for “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” after she posted material on the internet that included the Vatican statement Dignitas Infinita, which allowed for blessings of same-sex couples.

The woman, a member of the Scottish Episcopal Church in Russia, had also posted an essay by a co-religionist defending same-sex marriage, and a news item about an Episcopalian priest who was involved in a same-sex union.

