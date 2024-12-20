Catholic World News

5 new auxiliary bishops named for Archdiocese of Chicago

December 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis named five priests of the Archdiocese of Chicago—Fathers Timothy O’Malley, Lawrence Sullivan, José Maria Garcia Maldonado, Robert Fedek, and John Siemianowski—as auxiliary bishops there.

The archdiocese currently has three active auxiliary bishops, in addition to five retired auxiliary bishops.

Thus Chicago, an archdiocese of 2.1 million Catholics, will have eight auxiliary bishops—more than the Archdioceses of Lagos (3.3 million Catholics, no auxiliary bishops), Los Angeles (4.0 million Catholics, six auxiliary bishops), Manila (2.8 million Catholics, no auxiliary bishops), Mexico City (4.9 million Cathlics, six auxiliary bishops), Milan (4.9 million Catholics, three auxiliary bishops), New York (2.8 million Catholics, five auxiliary bishops), and São Paulo (5.1 million Catholics, six auxiliary bishops).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!