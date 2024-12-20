Catholic World News

Pope sends mobile hospital, ultrasound scanners to Ukraine

December 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is sending a mobile hospital and six ultrasound scanners to war-torn Ukraine as a Christmas gift. The scanners will be sent to hospitals that have been damaged in the war.

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, will travel to Ukraine to deliver the gifts.

