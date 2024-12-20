Catholic World News

Muslim World League delegation meets with Pope

December 20, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received a delegation from the Muslim World League in a December 19 audience.

The Vatican issued no statement on the meeting. When Muhammad al-Isa, the organization’s leader, met with the Pontiff last year, the two discussed common values and the promotion of dialogue and understanding, according to the Muslim World League.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

