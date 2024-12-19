Catholic World News

New stained-glass designs chosen for Notre Dame basilica

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Designs by the contemporary painter Claire Tabouret have been selected for six new stained-glass windows in the basilica of Notre Dame in Paris.

The French government, which is paying for the new window, selected a modern design despite public protests. They will replace windows installed in the 19th century.

The six new windows, which are scheduled for installation within two years, will replace only a small portion of the stained-glass windows in the ancient basilica.

