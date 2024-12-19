Archbishop Gänswein describes new diplomatic role in Baltics

Catholic World News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the long-time secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, spoke about adjusting to his new role as a papal diplomat in an interview with Our Sunday Visitor.

The German archbishop, who is now the apostolic nuncio to the Baltic countries, said that “I had many contacts at the diplomatic and political level” while serving in the pontifical household, but “receiving diplomats and politicians in the Vatican is one thing, being apostolic nuncio and thus representative of the Holy See anywhere in the world is another.”

Archbishop Gänswein reported that concern for preserving the peace is paramount in the Baltics, especially because of neighboring Russia’s war in Ukraine. That concern “influences everyday life,” he said. The conflict has also created conflicts among the Orthodox churches of the region, he said, causing “a standstill in ecumenical endeavors.”

