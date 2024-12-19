Catholic World News

Pope reflects on true spirit of pilgrimage

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a December 19 audience with Italians who had made the Camino de Santiago, Pope Francis commented on the recent surge in the number of people making the Camino. But he questioned: “Are the people who complete the Way of St. James carrying out a true pilgrimage?”

The Pontiff went on to say that a real pilgrimage has three characteristics: a spirit of silence, immersion in the Gospel, and what he called the “Matthew 24 Protocol,” citing the verse: “What you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me.”

