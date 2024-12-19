Catholic World News

Rupnik case ‘still progressing,’ reports Vatican’s top disciplinary official

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Kennedy, the Vatican’s top official for disciplinary cases involving clerical abuse, declined to comment on the case against Father Marko Rupnik, but insisted that his office is working to ensure transparency, in an interview with Our Sunday Visitor.

The Irish archbishop, who is secretary for the disciplinary section of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), said that the Rupnik case is “still progressing,” but explained that he would not comment on an active case. He explained that “by speaking about one case and not about another, just because the name of the accused may be widely known, demonstrates little sensitivity to other cases and could overshadow the suffering of other victims who do not have louder voices to call attention to their situation.”

Archbishop Kennedy said that both the DDF and the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors are “actively looking for ways in which clarity can be given and more information can be shared in an appropriate and helpful way.”

