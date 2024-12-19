Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for peace

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his December 18 general audience, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“Let us pray for peace,” he said. “Let us not forget the people who suffer because of war: Palestine, Israel, and all those who are suffering, Ukraine, Myanmar. Let us not forget to pray for peace, for the end of wars.”

“Let us ask the Prince of Peace, the Lord, to give us this grace: peace, peace in the world,” the Pope continued. “War, let us not forget, is always a defeat, always! War is always a defeat.”

The Pope’s words, delivered in Italian, were omitted from the Vatican’s English translation of the Pontiff’s remarks.

