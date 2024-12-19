Catholic World News

Relic of St. Thérèse venerated at papal general audience

December 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis venerated a first class relic of St. Thérèse of Lisieux during his December 18 general audience, according to the Vatican newspaper. A papal aide placed a bouquet of white roses before the relic.

The relic, a bone of the saint’s foot, will be venerated at the French national church in Rome throughout 2025. The rector of the shrine in Lisieux accompanied the relic as he led a pilgrimage to Rome in which he stopped at the places the saint visited on her own journey to Rome in 1887.

Annual traditions associated with the pre-Christmas general audience continued in 2024, L’Osservatore Romano reported. The mayor of Bolsena, Italy, presented the Pope with a gift of eels from the local lake, as has been customary since 1976; and musicians from Molise performed, as has been customary since 1993.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!