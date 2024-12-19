Catholic World News

Synod Council holds ‘rich debate’ on synod’s final document

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At their first meeting, the members of the 16th Ordinary Council of the Synod of Bishops held a “rich debate” on the synod on synodality’s final document, the Synod of Bishops said in a statement.

At the conclusion of each assembly of the Synod of Bishops, an Ordinary Council is chosen to help implement the previous synod assembly and prepare for the next synod assembly. The synod on synodality was the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops; the members of the 16th Ordinary Council include 12 chosen by synod participants, four chosen by the Pope, and the curial prefect, yet to be named, of the dicastery associated with the next synod assembly’s topic.

The “rich debate” followed a presentation on the final document by Msgr. Piero Coda, Secretary General of the International Theological Commission.

During the meeting, Cardinal Mario Grech, the Synod of Bishops’ Secretary General, also called on members of the Council to be “ambassadors of synodality to your local churches so that the People of God may increasingly fall in love with the synodal Church.”

