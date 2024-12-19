Catholic World News

US bishops advocate for temporary protected status for Nicaraguan, Congolese migrants

December 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by the leaders of three Catholic organizations, have urged the Biden administration to extend temporary protected status (TPS) to migrants from Nicaragua, and to grant TPS to migrants from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Nicaragua is experiencing extraordinary levels of civil unrest, political and religious persecution, and the arbitrary deprivation of human life, including mass disappearances and extrajudicial killings,” the signatories wrote in their letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Secretary of State.

The signatories also noted the “widespread violence and conflict in the DRC,” as well as outbreaks of cholera and other diseases.

