Florida law restricts porn sites

December 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into law legislation that will restrict access to pornographic internet businesses, barring minors from their web sites.

The legislation will likely lead the nation’s most lucrative web site to shut down its business in Florida, as it has done in other states with similar regulations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

