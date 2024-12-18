Catholic World News

Former Archbishop of Canterbury resigns from Anglican priesthood

December 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A retired Archbishop of Canterbury has announced that he will no longer function as an Anglican priest, after the revelation that he had helped an accused child molester return to ministry.

Lord (George) Carey, who is 89 years old, said that he had given up his “permission to officiate” are religious services. He was head of the worldwide Anglican communion from 1991 to 2002.

Lord Carey’s resignation follows the November announcement of the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, that he will step down in January, having been criticized for failures to respond to abuse complaints.

